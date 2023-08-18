Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18:

POSCO Holdings Inc. PKX: This iron and steel company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

POSCO’s shares gained 50.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AppLovin Corporation APP: This company which provides software-based platform for mobile app developers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 94.3% over the last 60 days.

AppLovin’s shares gained 50.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Corebridge Financial, Inc. CRBG: This company which provides retirement solutions and insurance products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Corebridge’shares gained 9.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

