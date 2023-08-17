Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:

Stellantis N.V. STLA: This automobile company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis’ shares gained 8.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO: This company which participates in the ownership and management of a network comprising autonomously operated stores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Grocery’s shares gained 10.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. CCAP: This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Crescent’s shares gained 24.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

