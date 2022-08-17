Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:

Harte Hanks HHS: This data-driven, Omni channel marketing company which offers customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfillment and marketing and product logistics, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks’s shares gained 88.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

On Holding ONON: This company through its subsidiaries provides footwear and sports apparel product which includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 111.1% over the last 60 days.

On Holding’s shares gained 23.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Orient Overseas International OROVY: This container transport and logistics services company whose principal business activities include freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.

Orient Overseas International’s shares gained 26.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

