Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16:
Markel Group Inc. MKL: This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Markel Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Markel Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Markel Group Inc. Quote
Markel’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Markel Group Inc. Price
Markel Group Inc. price | Markel Group Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI: This automotive retailers company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Group 1’s shares gained 20.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Nova Ltd. NVMI: This company which provides metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Nova Ltd. Price and Consensus
Nova Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Nova Ltd. Quote
Nova’shares gained 21.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Nova Ltd. Price
Nova Ltd. price | Nova Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed
Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.
Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”Download Free ChatGPT Stock Report Right Now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Markel Group Inc. (MKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Nova Ltd. (NVMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.