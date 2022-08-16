Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:

Sotherly Hotels SOHO: This real estate investment trust which focuses on the acquisition, renovation, up branding and repositioning of upscale upper-upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

Sotherly Hotel’s shares gained 32.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Digi International DGII: This company which is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing .65% over the last 60 days.

Digi International’s shares gained 60.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

OceanFirst Financial OCFC: This community banking service company which accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

OceanFirst Financial’s shares gained 15.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

