Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. DFH: This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Dream’s shares gained 74.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

RadNet, Inc. RDNT: This company which offers outpatient diagnostic imaging services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 362.5% over the last 60 days.

RadNet’s shares gained 14.5 % over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT: This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

PennantPark’sshares gained 29.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.