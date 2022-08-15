Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:

BRT Apartments BRT: This real estate investment trust with primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

BRT Apartments’s shares gained 23.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

EmbraerEmpresa Brasileira de Aeronautica ERJ: This Sao Paulo, Brazil-based company which designs, manufactures and sells aircraft and aviation-related structural parts to the world’s commercial aviation, executive aviation and defense markets, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 450.0% over the last 60 days.

EmbraerEmpresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s shares gained 9.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sesen Bio SESN: This late-stage company which developes next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Sesen Bio’s shares gained 69.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

