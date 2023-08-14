Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14:
ePlus inc. PLUS: This information technology solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.
ePlus’ shares gained 52.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Karat Packaging Inc. KRT: This company which manufactures and distributes disposable foodservice products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.
Karat’s shares gained 51.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Fidus Investment Corporation FDUS: This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Fidus’shares gained 10.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
