Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 11th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:

Profire Energy, Inc. PFIE: This provider of burner and combustion management systems and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Profire Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Profire Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Profire Energy, Inc. Quote

Profire’s shares gained 12.7% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Profire Energy, Inc. Price

Profire Energy, Inc. price | Profire Energy, Inc. Quote

Paylocity Holding Corporation PCTY: This cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Paylocity Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Paylocity Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Paylocity Holding Corporation Quote

Paylocity’s shares gained 33.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Paylocity Holding Corporation Price

Paylocity Holding Corporation price | Paylocity Holding Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here .



Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investorsSee 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.