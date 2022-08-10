Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:

TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI: This company that manufactures and sells printed circuit boards has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

TTM’s shares gained 11.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Colliers International Group Inc. CIGI: This commercial real estate professional and investment management services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Colliers’ shares gained 10.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ModivCare Inc. MODV: This technology-enabled healthcare services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

ModivCare’s shares gained 14.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

