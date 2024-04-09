Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9:

Metals Acquisition Limited MTAL: This metals mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Metals Acquisition Limited's shares gained 20.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Telenor ASA TELNY: This telecommunication company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 98.6% over the last 60 days.

Telenor's shares gained 6.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

United States Steel Corporation X: This steel manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

United States Steel Corporation's shares gained 22.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 20.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

