Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8:

SM Energy Company SM: This energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy Company Price and Consensus

SM Energy Company price-consensus-chart | SM Energy Company Quote

SM Energy Company's shares gained 38.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SM Energy Company Price

SM Energy Company price | SM Energy Company Quote

Canoo Inc. GOEV: This mobility technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58% over the last 60 days.

Canoo Inc. Price and Consensus

Canoo Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canoo Inc. Quote

Canoo Inc's shares gained 18.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Canoo Inc. Price

Canoo Inc. price | Canoo Inc. Quote

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER: This technology solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Uber Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

Uber Technologies' shares gained 27.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price

Uber Technologies, Inc. price | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.