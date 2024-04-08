Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8:
SM Energy Company SM: This energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
SM Energy Company Price and Consensus
SM Energy Company price-consensus-chart | SM Energy Company Quote
SM Energy Company's shares gained 38.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SM Energy Company Price
SM Energy Company price | SM Energy Company Quote
Canoo Inc. GOEV: This mobility technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58% over the last 60 days.
Canoo Inc. Price and Consensus
Canoo Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canoo Inc. Quote
Canoo Inc's shares gained 18.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Canoo Inc. Price
Canoo Inc. price | Canoo Inc. Quote
Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER: This technology solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Uber Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Uber Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote
Uber Technologies' shares gained 27.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Uber Technologies, Inc. Price
Uber Technologies, Inc. price | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Canoo Inc. (GOEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.