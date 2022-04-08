Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8th:

Eni S.p.A. E: This crude oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

Eni’s shares gained 1.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This international shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Grindrod’s shares gained 31% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Antero Resources Corporation AR: This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Antero’s shares gained 63.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

