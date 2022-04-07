Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:
Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This company that engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.2% over the last 60 days.
Occidental Petroleum’s shares gained 69% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Westlake Corporation WLK: This company which engages in manufacturing petrochemicals, polymers, and building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
Westlake’s shares gained 15% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Texas Pacific Land Corporation TPL: This company which engages in land and resource management, water services and operations businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.
Texas Pacific’s shares gained 12.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
