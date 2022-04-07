Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 7th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This company that engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.2% over the last 60 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

Occidental Petroleum’s shares gained 69% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

 

Westlake Corporation WLK: This company which engages in manufacturing petrochemicals, polymers, and building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

Westlake’s shares gained 15% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Westlake Corp. Price

Westlake Corp. Price

Westlake Corp. price | Westlake Corp. Quote

 

Texas Pacific Land Corporation TPL: This company which engages in land and resource management, water services and operations businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation Price and Consensus

Texas Pacific Land Corporation Price and Consensus

Texas Pacific Land Corporation price-consensus-chart | Texas Pacific Land Corporation Quote

Texas Pacific’s shares gained 12.2% over the last three months compared with the  S&P 500’s decline of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation Price

Texas Pacific Land Corporation Price

Texas Pacific Land Corporation price | Texas Pacific Land Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. 

See them now >>

Click to get this free report

Westlake Corp. (WLK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WLK OXY TPL

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular