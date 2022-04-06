Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 6th:

PetroChina Company Limited PTR: This company that engages in a range of petroleum related products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

PetroChina’s shares gained 13.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Falcon Minerals Corporation FLMN: This oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Falcon’s shares gained 29.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This company which is a franchise of McDonald’s Restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Arcos’ shares gained 38.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

