Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 5th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 5:

Texas Pacific Land Corporation TPL: This land and resource management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation's shares gained 16.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PFSI: This mortgage banking and investment management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services's shares gained 32.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 18.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

