Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 5th:

Target Hospitality Corp. TH: This specialty rental and hospitality services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Target Hospitality Corp. Price and Consensus

Target Hospitality Corp. price-consensus-chart | Target Hospitality Corp. Quote

Target’s shares gained 65.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Target Hospitality Corp. Price

Target Hospitality Corp. price | Target Hospitality Corp. Quote

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This oil and gas exploration and development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.3% over the last 60 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

Occidental Petroleum’s shares gained 81.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

CNX Resources Corporation CNX: This natural gas exploration and development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

CNX Resources Corporation. Price and Consensus

CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

CNX’s shares gained 46.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CNX Resources Corporation. Price

CNX Resources Corporation. price | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.