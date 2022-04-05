Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 5th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 5th:

Target Hospitality Corp. TH: This specialty rental and hospitality services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Target’s shares gained 65.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This oil and gas exploration and development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.3% over the last 60 days.

Occidental Petroleum’s shares gained 81.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CNX Resources Corporation CNX: This natural gas exploration and development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

CNX’s shares gained 46.8% over the last three months compared with the  S&P 500’s decline of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


