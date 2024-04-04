Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 4:

StoneCo Ltd. STNE: This financial technology and software solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

StoneCo's shares gained 61.9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 19.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

