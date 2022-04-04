Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 4th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 4th:

Chesapeake Energy Corporation CHK: This exploration and production company of oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.4% over the last 60 days.

Chesapeake’s shares gained 34.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Chevron Corporation CVX: This integrated energy and chemicals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Chevron’s shares gained 35.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

International Money Express, Inc. IMXI: This money remittance services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

International Money’s shares gained 26.9% over the last three months compared with the  S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


