Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 4th:
Chesapeake Energy Corporation CHK: This exploration and production company of oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.4% over the last 60 days.
Chesapeake’s shares gained 34.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Chevron Corporation CVX: This integrated energy and chemicals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
Chevron’s shares gained 35.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
International Money Express, Inc. IMXI: This money remittance services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
International Money’s shares gained 26.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
