Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3:

Viad Corp VVI: This experiential events company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Viad Corp's shares gained 38.9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 22.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC: This independent oil and gas production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 843.5% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Energy's shares gained 7.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PFSI: This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services' shares gained 4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

