Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30:

SkyWest, Inc. SKYW: This company that operates a regional airline has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

SkyWest's shares gained 40.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pilgrim'sPride Corporation PPC: This poultry and meat processing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's shares gained 33% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nutanix, Inc. NTNX: This cloud platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Nutanix's shares gained 18.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

