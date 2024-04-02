Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2:

High Tide Inc. HITI: This cannabis dispensary company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

High Tide Inc's shares gained 14.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This integrated downstream energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation's shares gained 29.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA: This commercial-stage pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

SIGA Technologies' shares gained 57.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

