Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29:

FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI: This transportation equipment leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. Price and Consensus

FTAI Aviation Ltd. price-consensus-chart | FTAI Aviation Ltd. Quote

FTAI Aviation's shares gained 30.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. Price

FTAI Aviation Ltd. price | FTAI Aviation Ltd. Quote

Spotify Technology SPOT: This music streaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.

Spotify Technology Price and Consensus

Spotify Technology price-consensus-chart | Spotify Technology Quote

Spotify's shares gained 33.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Spotify Technology Price

Spotify Technology price | Spotify Technology Quote

ASM International NV ASMIY: This semiconductor solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

ASM International NV Price and Consensus

ASM International NV price-consensus-chart | ASM International NV Quote

ASM International's shares gained 18.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ASM International NV Price

ASM International NV price | ASM International NV Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASM International NV (ASMIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spotify Technology (SPOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.