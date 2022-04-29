Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This leading paperboard packaging solution company which offers a wide variety of products to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s shares gained 16.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vista Oil & Gas VIST: This energy sector company which focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Vista Oil & Gas’s shares gained 36.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

Cadence Design Systems CDNS: This company which offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Cadence Design Systems’s shares gained 4.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.