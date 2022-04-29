Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This leading paperboard packaging solution company which offers a wide variety of products to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s shares gained 16.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum  Score of A.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Vista Oil & Gas VIST: This energy sector company which focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR Quote

Vista Oil & Gas’s shares gained 36.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum  Score of A

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR Price

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR Price

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR price | Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR Quote

Cadence Design Systems CDNS: This company which offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote

Cadence Design Systems’s shares gained 4.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. 

See them now >>

Click to get this free report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CDNS GPK VIST

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular