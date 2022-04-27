Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:
EQT EQT: This natural gas exploration and production company, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.2% over the last 60 days.
EQT Corporation Price and Consensus
EQT Corporation price-consensus-chart | EQT Corporation Quote
EQT’s shares gained 85.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
EQT Corporation Price
EQT Corporation price | EQT Corporation Quote
EOG Resources EOG: This leading upstream energy company which is primarily involved in exploring and producing oil and natural gas, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.
EOG Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
EOG Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EOG Resources, Inc. Quote
EOG Resources’s shares gained 3.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A
EOG Resources, Inc. Price
EOG Resources, Inc. price | EOG Resources, Inc. Quote
National Fuel Gas Company NFG: This integrated energy company, which has oil and natural gas assets, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
National Fuel Gas Company Price
National Fuel Gas Company price | National Fuel Gas Company Quote
National Fuel Gas Company’s shares gained 17.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
National Fuel Gas Company Price
National Fuel Gas Company price | National Fuel Gas Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.
This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Click to get this free report
EQT Corporation (EQT): Free Stock Analysis Report
EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG): Free Stock Analysis Report
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.