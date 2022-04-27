Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:

EQT EQT: This natural gas exploration and production company, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.2% over the last 60 days.

EQT Corporation Price and Consensus

EQT Corporation price-consensus-chart | EQT Corporation Quote

EQT’s shares gained 85.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

EQT Corporation Price

EQT Corporation price | EQT Corporation Quote

EOG Resources EOG: This leading upstream energy company which is primarily involved in exploring and producing oil and natural gas, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.

EOG Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

EOG Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EOG Resources, Inc. Quote

EOG Resources’s shares gained 3.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

EOG Resources, Inc. Price

EOG Resources, Inc. price | EOG Resources, Inc. Quote

National Fuel Gas Company NFG: This integrated energy company, which has oil and natural gas assets, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company Price

National Fuel Gas Company price | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

National Fuel Gas Company’s shares gained 17.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

National Fuel Gas Company Price

National Fuel Gas Company price | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.