Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 26th:

SEI Investments Company SEIC: This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

SEI Investments Company Price and Consensus

SEI Investments Company price-consensus-chart | SEI Investments Company Quote

SEI Investments’ shares gained 3.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.



SEI Investments Company price | SEI Investments Company Quote

Crane Company CR: This engineered industrial products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Crane Company Price and Consensus

Crane Company price-consensus-chart | Crane Company Quote

Crane Company’s shares gained 26.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.



Crane Company price | Crane Company Quote

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP: This non-banking financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Mr. Cooper’s shares gained 15.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.



MR. COOPER GROUP INC price | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

