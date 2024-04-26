Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 26th:
SEI Investments Company SEIC: This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
SEI Investments’ shares gained 3.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Crane Company CR: This engineered industrial products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Crane Company’s shares gained 26.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP: This non-banking financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Mr. Cooper’s shares gained 15.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
