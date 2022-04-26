Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 26th:

SilverBow Resources SBOW: This company which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

SilverBow Resources’s shares gained 59.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vermilion Energy VET: This international oil and gas production company with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France, and the Netherlands, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Vermilion Energy’s shares gained 25.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

Devon Energy DVN: This independent energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.

Devon Energy’s shares gained 10.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

