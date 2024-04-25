Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 25th:

TXO Partners, L.P. TXO: This oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

TXO’s shares gained 3.4% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PepGen Inc. PEPG: This clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 21.3% over the last 60 days.

PepGen’s shares gained 72.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Ero Copper Corp. ERO: This explorer, developer and producer of mining projects in Brazil has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Ero Copper’s shares gained 21.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

