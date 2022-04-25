Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 25th:
CNX Resources CNX: This independent oil and gas exploration and production company, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
CNX Resources’s shares gained 44.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Arcos Dorados ARCO: This quick-service restaurant which operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations in Brazil, North & South Latin America, and the Caribbeans, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Arcos Dorados’s shares gained 24.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B
OGE Energy OGE: This company which provides energy and offers physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas, primarily in the south central United States, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.
OGE Energy’s shares gained 13.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.