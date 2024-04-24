Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:
eBay Inc. EBAY: This online marketplace has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
eBay’s shares gained 21.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. ORN: This specialty construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 35.7% over the last 60 days.
Orion’s shares gained 31.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
AGNC Investment Corp. AGNC: This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
AGNC’s shares gained 34.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 20%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
