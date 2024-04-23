Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 23rd:
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. FSM: This miner of precious and base metals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Price and Consensus
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Quote
Fortuna’s shares gained 46.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Price
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. price | Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Quote
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX: This manufacturer of home-building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Price and Consensus
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation price-consensus-chart | Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Quote
Louisiana-Pacific’s shares gained 12% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Price
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation price | Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Quote
Erasca, Inc. ERAS: This clinical-stage precision oncology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
Erasca, Inc. Price and Consensus
Erasca, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Erasca, Inc. Quote
Erasca’s shares gained 9.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Erasca, Inc. Price
Erasca, Inc. price | Erasca, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement
Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.
Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.See our Top 5 now – the report is FREE >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Erasca, Inc. (ERAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.