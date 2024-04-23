Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 23rd:

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. FSM: This miner of precious and base metals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Fortuna’s shares gained 46.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX: This manufacturer of home-building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific’s shares gained 12% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Erasca, Inc. ERAS: This clinical-stage precision oncology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Erasca’s shares gained 9.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

