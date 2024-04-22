Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:

Badger Meter, Inc. BMI: This scientific and technical instruments company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Badger Meter’s shares gained 14.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sylvamo Corporation SLVM: This manufacturer of uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

Sylvamo’s shares gained 19.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gold Fields Limited GFI: This gold producer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields Limited’s shares gained 32.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

