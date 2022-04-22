Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:
SilverBow Resources SBOW: This Houston based company which is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
SilverBow Resources’s shares gained 85.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Comstock Resources CRK: This independent energy company which is engaged in acquisition, development, production, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.
Comstock Resources’s shares gained 114.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A
Gogo GOGO: This Chicago based company that provides in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Gogo’s shares gained 73.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
