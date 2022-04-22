Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:

SilverBow Resources SBOW: This Houston based company which is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

SilverBow Resources Price and Consensus

SilverBow Resources Price and Consensus

SilverBow Resources price-consensus-chart | SilverBow Resources Quote

SilverBow Resources’s shares gained 85.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SilverBow Resources Price

SilverBow Resources Price

SilverBow Resources price | SilverBow Resources Quote

Comstock Resources CRK: This independent energy company which is engaged in acquisition, development, production, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.

Comstock Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comstock Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comstock Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comstock Resources, Inc. Quote

Comstock Resources’s shares gained 114.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum  Score of A

Comstock Resources, Inc. Price

Comstock Resources, Inc. Price

Comstock Resources, Inc. price | Comstock Resources, Inc. Quote

Gogo GOGO: This Chicago based company that provides in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Gogo Inc. Price and Consensus

Gogo Inc. Price and Consensus

Gogo Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gogo Inc. Quote

Gogo’s shares gained 73.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Gogo Inc. Price

Gogo Inc. Price

Gogo Inc. price | Gogo Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. 

See them now >>

Click to get this free report

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Gogo Inc. (GOGO): Free Stock Analysis Report

SilverBow Resources (SBOW): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRK GOGO SBOW

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular