Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21st:

Annovis Bio, Inc. ANVS: This clinical-stage drug platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Annovis Bio, Inc. Price and Consensus

Annovis Bio, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Annovis Bio, Inc. Quote

Annovis’ shares gained 14.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Annovis Bio, Inc. Price

Annovis Bio, Inc. price | Annovis Bio, Inc. Quote

Arcellx, Inc. ACLX: This immunotherapy-focused clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 173.5% over the last 60 days.

Arcellx, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcellx, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcellx, Inc. Quote

Arcellx’s shares gained 10.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Arcellx, Inc. Price

Arcellx, Inc. price | Arcellx, Inc. Quote

Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR: This industrial manufacturing company focused on value-added steel processing has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Worthington Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Worthington Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Worthington Industries, Inc. Quote

Worthington’s shares gained 16.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Worthington Industries, Inc. Price

Worthington Industries, Inc. price | Worthington Industries, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.