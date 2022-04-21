Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21st:

Packaging Corporation of America PKG: This leading containerboard and uncoated freesheet paper producer in North America, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the seen Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Packaging Corporation of America Price and Consensus

Packaging Corporation of America’s shares gained 23% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Archer Daniels Midland ADM: This one of the leading producer of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Price and Consensus

Archer Daniels Midland’s shares gained 43.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B

Computer Programs and Systems CPSI: This company provides complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Computer Programs and Systems’s shares gained 20.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

