Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:

Lundin Mining Corporation LUNMF: This base metals mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.7% over the last 60 days.

Lundin Mining Corp. Price and Consensus

Lundin Mining Corp. price-consensus-chart | Lundin Mining Corp. Quote

Lundin’s shares gained 11.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lundin Mining Corp. Price

Lundin Mining Corp. price | Lundin Mining Corp. Quote

ASML Holding N.V. ASML: This semiconductor equipment systems company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

ASML Holding N.V. Price and Consensus

ASML Holding N.V. price-consensus-chart | ASML Holding N.V. Quote

ASML’s shares gained 34.9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ASML Holding N.V. Price

ASML Holding N.V. price | ASML Holding N.V. Quote

Swisscom AG SCMWY: This telecommunication services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Swisscom AG Price and Consensus

Swisscom AG price-consensus-chart | Swisscom AG Quote

Swisscom’s shares gained 14.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Swisscom AG Price

Swisscom AG price | Swisscom AG Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Swisscom AG (SCMWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.