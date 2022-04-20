Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:



Occidental Petroleum OXY: This integrated oil and gas company, with significant exploration and production exposure, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the seen Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 112.8% over the last 60 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

Occidental Petroleum’s shares gained 79.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

RPC RES: This company which supplies equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration sites worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

RPC, Inc. Price and Consensus

RPC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RPC, Inc. Quote

RPC’s shares gained 128.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B

RPC, Inc. Price

RPC, Inc. price | RPC, Inc. Quote

SeaWorld Entertainment SEAS: This theme park and entertainment company which operates primarily in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.5% over the last 60 days.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Price and Consensus

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Quote

SeaWorld Entertainment‘s shares gained 26.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Price

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. price | SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.