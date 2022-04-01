Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1st:

Occidental Petroleum OXY: This integrated oil and gas company with significant exploration and production exposure, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the seen Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.3% over the last 60 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

Occidental Petroleum’s shares gained 83.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

Atlas Technical Consultants ATCX: This company which provides technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.2% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. Price and Consensus

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. Quote

Atlas Technical Consultants‘s shares gained 34.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. Price

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. price | Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. Quote

Dave & Buster's Entertainment PLAY: This company which is a leading owner and operator of high-volume venues in North America that combine dining and entertainment for both adults and families, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Quote

Dave & Buster's Entertainment’s shares gained 25.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Price

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. price | Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.