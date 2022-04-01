Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1st:
Occidental Petroleum OXY: This integrated oil and gas company with significant exploration and production exposure, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the seen Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.3% over the last 60 days.
Occidental Petroleum’s shares gained 83.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Atlas Technical Consultants ATCX: This company which provides technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.2% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Technical Consultants‘s shares gained 34.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment PLAY: This company which is a leading owner and operator of high-volume venues in North America that combine dining and entertainment for both adults and families, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment’s shares gained 25.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
