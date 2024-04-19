Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19:
Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI: This smart building technology provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Acuity Brands' shares gained 6.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY: This company which provides airline services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Ryanair Holdings' shares gained 6.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. CTBI: This holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Community Trust Bancorp's shares gained 0.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 5.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
