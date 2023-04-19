Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19th:

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR: This clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.8% over the last 60 days.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Larimar’s shares gained 8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. price | Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Veritiv Corporation VRTV: This business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus

Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote

Veritiv’s shares gained 18.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Veritiv Corporation Price

Veritiv Corporation price | Veritiv Corporation Quote

Piedmont Lithium Inc. PLL: This exploration stage company that engages in the exploration and development of resource projects and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. Price and Consensus

Piedmont Lithium Inc. price-consensus-chart | Piedmont Lithium Inc. Quote

Piedmont’s shares gained 12.2% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. Price

Piedmont Lithium Inc. price | Piedmont Lithium Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.