Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19th:
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR: This clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.8% over the last 60 days.
Larimar’s shares gained 8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Veritiv Corporation VRTV: This business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Veritiv’s shares gained 18.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Piedmont Lithium Inc. PLL: This exploration stage company that engages in the exploration and development of resource projects and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.
Piedmont’s shares gained 12.2% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
