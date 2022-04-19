Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19th:
Kosmos Energy KOS: This oil and gas exploration and production company with a main focus on under-explored regions in Africa, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the seen Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79.7% over the last 60 days.
Kosmos Energy’s shares gained 72.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Adecoagro AGRO: This company which is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol, and energy production and land transformation, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Adecoagro’s shares gained 76.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A
BHP Group Limited BHP: This company which is one of the world's largest diversified resource producer with operations across several continents, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
BHP Group Limited‘s shares gained 20.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
