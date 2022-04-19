Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19th:



Kosmos Energy KOS: This oil and gas exploration and production company with a main focus on under-explored regions in Africa, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the seen Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79.7% over the last 60 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Price and Consensus

Kosmos Energy Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Kosmos Energy Ltd. Quote

Kosmos Energy’s shares gained 72.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Price

Kosmos Energy Ltd. price | Kosmos Energy Ltd. Quote

Adecoagro AGRO: This company which is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol, and energy production and land transformation, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro S.A. Price and Consensus

Adecoagro S.A. price-consensus-chart | Adecoagro S.A. Quote

Adecoagro’s shares gained 76.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

Adecoagro S.A. Price

Adecoagro S.A. price | Adecoagro S.A. Quote

BHP Group Limited BHP: This company which is one of the world's largest diversified resource producer with operations across several continents, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

BHP Group Limited‘s shares gained 20.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR price | BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.