Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18:

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI: This lithium-ion battery company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp's shares gained 39.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. ALSN: This transmission systems company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Allison Transmission Holdings' shares gained 39.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. PSBD: This closed-end management investment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Palmer Square Capital BDC's shares gained 0.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

