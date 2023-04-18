Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18th:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRCA: This clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price and Consensus

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote

Verrica’s shares gained 48.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. price | Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote

Kanzhun Limited BZ: This online recruitment platform from China has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR Quote

Kanzhun’s shares gained 18.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR Price

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR price | KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR Quote

Annovis Bio, Inc. ANVS: This clinical-stage drug platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Annovis Bio, Inc. Price and Consensus

Annovis Bio, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Annovis Bio, Inc. Quote

Annovis’ shares gained 24.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Annovis Bio, Inc. Price

Annovis Bio, Inc. price | Annovis Bio, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (BZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.