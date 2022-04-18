Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18th:
Continental Resources, Inc. CLR: This explorer and producer of crude oil, natural gas and related productshas a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.5% over the last 60 days.
Continental Resources’ shares gained 26.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR: This bank holding company for Frost Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
Cullen/Frost Bankers’ shares gained 2.7%% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This franchisee of McDonald's restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.
Arcos’ shares gained 37.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
