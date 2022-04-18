Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 18th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18th:

Continental Resources, Inc. CLR: This explorer and producer of crude oil, natural gas and related productshas a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.5% over the last 60 days.

Continental Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Continental Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Continental Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Continental Resources, Inc. Quote

Continental Resources’ shares gained 26.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Continental Resources, Inc. Price

Continental Resources, Inc. Price

Continental Resources, Inc. price | Continental Resources, Inc. Quote

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR: This bank holding company for Frost Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Price and Consensus

CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Price and Consensus

CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Quote

Cullen/Frost Bankers’ shares gained 2.7%% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Price

CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Price

CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. price | CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Quote

 

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This franchisee of McDonald's restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

Arcos’ shares gained 37.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>

Click to get this free report

CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. (CFR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CFR CLR ARCO

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular