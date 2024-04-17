Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17:

Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN: This non-lethal defense technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 157.1% over the last 60 days.

Byrna Technologies' shares gained 117.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Wells Fargo & Company WFC: This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Wells Fargo & Company's shares gained 21.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND: This gold royalty company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Sandstorm Gold's shares gained 11.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

