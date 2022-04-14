Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 14th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. SEAS: This theme park and entertainment company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

SeaWorld’s shares gained 13.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF: This global leader nitrogenous fertilizers and other nitrogen products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.

CF Industries’ shares gained 64% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

