Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 13th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13th:

Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL: This operator of a portfolio of minerals and royalty interests has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.7% over the last 60 days.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brigham Minerals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brigham Minerals, Inc. Quote

Brigham’ shares gained 20.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. Price

Brigham Minerals, Inc. price | Brigham Minerals, Inc. Quote

Cactus, Inc. WHD: This company that sells and rents wellheads and pressure control equipments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.

Cactus, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cactus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cactus, Inc. Quote

Cactus’ shares gained 24.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Cactus, Inc. Price

Cactus, Inc. price | Cactus, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here .

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.