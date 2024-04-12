Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA: This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Siga Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Siga Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Siga Technologies Inc. Quote

SIGA’s shares gained 71.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Siga Technologies Inc. Price

Siga Technologies Inc. price | Siga Technologies Inc. Quote

SEI Investments Company SEIC: This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

SEI Investments Company Price and Consensus

SEI Investments Company price-consensus-chart | SEI Investments Company Quote

SEI Investments’ shares gained 22.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 19.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SEI Investments Company Price

SEI Investments Company price | SEI Investments Company Quote

Northern Trust Corporation NTRS: This wealth management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Northern Trust Corporation Price and Consensus

Northern Trust Corporation price-consensus-chart | Northern Trust Corporation Quote

Northern Trust’s shares gained 25.9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 19.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Northern Trust Corporation Price

Northern Trust Corporation price | Northern Trust Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.