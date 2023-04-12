Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:

Celularity Inc. CELU: This clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Celularity, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celularity, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celularity, Inc. Quote

Celularity’s shares gained 8.9% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Celularity, Inc. Price

Celularity, Inc. price | Celularity, Inc. Quote

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG: This company that manufactures paints, coatings, and specialty materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

PPG Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

PPG Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PPG Industries, Inc. Quote

PPG’s shares gained 5.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

PPG Industries, Inc. Price

PPG Industries, Inc. price | PPG Industries, Inc. Quote

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC: This developer of semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Quote

Lattice’s shares gained 26.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Price

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation price | Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celularity, Inc. (CELU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.